Calls for commission of inquiry into govt pressure on Attorney-General

The Movement for Governance & Democracy has called for a commission of inquiry to be established immediately in order to investigate suspicions that improper pressure was applied on the Attorney-General.

They referred to today's exposes in Channel 12 News and Haaretz alleging that senior Justice Ministry officials applied pressure on the Attorney-General in order to influence him on various matters including persuading him to close cases involving senior police officers based on outside interests.

They are also demanding that the government cancel the freeze it imposed on the commission of inquiry that was established to investigate the police investigatory bureau, and to broaden its mandate.