UK to designate retirement home residents' relatives as key workers

The British government has unveiled plans to designate relatives of people in retirement homes as "key workers," The Guardian reports, so that they will be able to access regular testing for coronavirus and visit their relatives.

According to the plans, which have no start date as yet, one relative per patient will be categorized as a key worker and will be given training in the use of PPE.

Organizations representing dementia patients and their families have long been calling for such a plan to be formulated, calling social distancing that deprives those in retirement homes of contact with their loved ones a "hidden catastrophe."