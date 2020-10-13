|
20:26
Reported
Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Russia begins trials of new Covid-19 vaccine on the elderly
The Russian government has given approval for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to be trialed on people aged over 60, the RIA news agency reports
Russia first approved the vaccine for use in August, The Guardian reports, after under two months of testing on humans and before phase 3 testing - including a dose that was given to one of President Vladimir Putin's daughters - a decision that was then criticized as unethical and dangerous.
