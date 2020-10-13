Black Flags: PM incites violence against protesters

Left-wing protesters from the Black Flags movement have criticized the Prime Minister for incidents that occurred at a left-wing protest in Holon, claiming that Netanyahu is in favor of violence against protesters.

"Another day of violent attacks on those against whom Netanyahu is constantly inciting," they stated.

"Netanyahu and his partners in the government are responsible for the ramming attack and the harsh violence," they continued. "Netanyahu wants to see bloodshed, as he believes that this will stop the protests - but the protests aren't going to stop until Bibi resigns."