News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Tear gas sprayed at left-wing protester in Holon
A man who took part in a protest against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Holon has alleged that tear gas was sprayed at him.
Since the coronavirus restrictions were applied to protests, limiting people from traveling more than a kilometer from their homes in order to take part in a demonstration, many small protests have been held across the country rather than solely in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and outside the Prime Minister's home in Caesaria.
