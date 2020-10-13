Moldova synagogue voted #2 on list of EU heritage sites

In an election for Europe's top heritage sites, a Moldova synagogue received the second most votes and will therefore receive European Union funding for its rehabilitation.

The synagogue is located in the village of Roscov and was built around 200 years ago.

Roscov is known as the locale where Rabbi Joseph Jacob of Polonne, a disciple of the Baal Shem Tov, settled and wrote the first Hasidic work (Toldot Yaakov Yoseph) in 1780 which is replete with his master's teachings.

Moldova is a country in Eastern Europe which borders Romania and whose national language is Romanian.