Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Holland: First person to die after coronavirus reinfection
An 89-year-old Dutch woman has died after reinfection with the coronavirus. After an initial infection, she experienced no symptoms other than fatigue for eight weeks.
But two days after beginning treatment for blood cancer, she was diagnosed again with the coronavirus and died three weeks later. She is the first documented case of someone who died after reinfection with the virus.
