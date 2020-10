19:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 2,040 have died from COVID-19; today's new cases: 1,424 A total of 2,024 have now died from COVID-19 in Israel. Today's new cases number 1,424. There are a total of 802 seriously ill corona patients, including 254 on respirators. ► ◄ Last Briefs