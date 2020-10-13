Complain lodged against Arab attackers of Hilltop Youth

Shai Glick of the Betzalmo organization has filed a complaint with the police over an attack by the provocative FAZ3A Arab group on Hilltop Youth near Oz Zion, an outpost in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The Hilltop Youth are teenagers who believe that all of Judea and Samaria are part of the Land of Israel and set up pioneering outposts in these areas.

Betzalmo is a human rights NGO aligned with the Israeli right.