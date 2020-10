18:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Resignation of Prof. Moti Ravid Doctors at Maayanei Hayeshua threaten to resign Read more Resignation of Prof. Moti Ravid as Medical Director causes stir among doctors who demanded management return him to position ► ◄ Last Briefs