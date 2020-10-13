18:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Photo: Israeli and UAE Ambassadors to Ethiopia meet Raphael Morav, Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia & Burundi met today with Mohamed Al Rashedi, the UAE ambassador to Ethiopia. "Pleasant & friendly meeting with H.E. Mohamed Al Rashedi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia", Morav tweeted, "We held a fruitful discussion on possible cooperation btw us with our Ethiopian partners and how to reap the fruits of the new peace between our two countries". Courtesy of Foreign Ministry Israeli and UAE Ambassadors to Ethiopia ► ◄ Last Briefs