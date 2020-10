18:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Minister of Jerusalem Affairs to Hadassah doctors: 'We salute you' Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rabbi Rafi Peretz addressed doctors at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem today with this message: "There is a war going on here and you are the soldiers fighting on the front lines. We salute you for your work." ► ◄ Last Briefs