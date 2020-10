18:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 El Al to resume flights to more European and American cities El Al is set to resume flights to Los Angeles, Miami, Frankfort, Amsterdam, Sophia, and Kiev. These cities join those to which the airline has already resumed flights: New York, London, Paris, and Athens. ► ◄ Last Briefs