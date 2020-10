18:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Moderna vaccine accepted for review by Canadian government The Moderna biotchnology company out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, has announced submission of its mRNA-1273 vaccine for review by Health Canada, the Canadian government's health services provider. ► ◄ Last Briefs