News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Yediot Achronot employees threaten action over impending layoffs
The employees of the Yediot Achronot group and Ynet, Israel's largest newspaper and most popular Internet site, have filed an official grievance with their employer.
Such a grievance allows a cooling off period of two weeks during which negotiations between management and workers may take place to resolve issues in dispute between the two sides.
The issue at hand is the impending layoff of employees. Failure to resolve such a dispute often leads to a strike.
