|
17:01
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Footballer decries racist statements of anti-Netanyahu protest leader
Captain Menashe Zalka of the Hapoel Hedera football club has denounced statements made by Amir Haskel, head of the Black Flag anti-Netanyahu protest movement. Haskel shouted at an Ethiopian policewoman who touched his arm, "Don't touch me! I brought your parents here from Ethiopia."
Zalka, who was born in Ethiopia, declared that "racist statements have a price."
Last Briefs