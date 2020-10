17:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 PA prime minister: 'God help us' if Trump wins Read more PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh hopes a Biden Administration would be more sympathetic to the PA's positions than Trump Administration. ► ◄ Last Briefs