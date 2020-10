16:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 WJRO announces payments to Holocaust survivors in Israel Read more World Jewish Restitution Organization distributes NIS 9 million to over 2,100 needy Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivors in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs