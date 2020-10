16:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Alternative lockdown proposal brought before Knesset Corona Committee An alternative lockdown proposal was brought before the Knesset Corona Committee today which would allow for the opening of some schools and businesses but maintain the present lockdown in areas with high morbidity rates. ► ◄ Last Briefs