16:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 MK Betzalel Smotrich: 'Shall we then go with Yair Lapid? Are you mad?' Read more Smotrich on Lapid no-confidence vote supported by his party members: 'Meretz also voted for our no-confidence motion, where Bennett is PM.' ► ◄ Last Briefs