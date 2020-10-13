Rumor: Netanyahu promised he is running for president of Israel

The mayor of Elad (pop. 50,000) Yisrael Porush stated in an interview with Channel 13 News that Prime Minister Netanyahu promised Benny Gantz that he is running for the presidency of Israel.

The president is elected by the Knesset for a single term of seven years. The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial office although the president does play a role in bringing together parties for the purpose of forming a government following elections. He also has the power to pardon prisoners.

The next presidential election will take place in 2021.