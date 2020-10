15:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Fin. Min. wants to open all work places with no public contact Finance Minister Yisrael Katz is advocating for the immediate opening of all work places that have no contact with the public. He will bring this suggestion to the corona cabinet meeting that will be held later today. ► ◄ Last Briefs