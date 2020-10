15:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 200,000 households lack computers; aerospace industry fills the gap The Israeli aerospace industry has begun to fill the gap between haves and have nots in Israel by contributing hundreds of computers to households without them. A total of 200,000 households in Israel lack computers. ► ◄ Last Briefs