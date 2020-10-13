|
15:01
Reported
Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Gamzu: If Corona Cabinet postponed, we will have to extend lockdown
The Corona commissioner, Prof. Roni Gamzu, said that if the Corona Cabinet meeting was postponed, they would have to extend the closure by a few days.
"During the meeting here, I received messages regarding the postponement of the cabinet meeting. I need to hear the prime minister and relevant ministers," he said at the end of a meeting in the Jerusalem municipality. "It is clear that if the cabinet meeting is postponed to Thursday we need to extend the closure regulations by a few days."
