14:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Netanyahu to discuss whether to postpone Corona Cabinet meeting At noon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a conference call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Science Minister Yizhar Shai to decide whether to hold the Corona Cabinet meeting as planned or postpone it for the rest of the week.