13:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 French singer: I’ll move to Israel if Le Pen wins presidency Read more Algerian-born French-Jewish singer Enrico Macias says he 'won't stay' in France if rightist leader Marine Le Pen wins presidential election. ► ◄ Last Briefs