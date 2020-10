11:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Al-Quds U pres: Jewish Boy would not want to be saved by Arab Read more Palestinian Arab academic: Drowning Jewish youth might rather drown than be saved by an Arab because of beliefs about Arabs. ► ◄ Last Briefs