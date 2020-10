09:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 MK Odeh proposes establishment of new Arab city in Galilee The chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh, put on the Knesset table a proposal for the establishment of a new Arab city in the Galilee, Maariv reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs