|
09:24
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
32 terrorists placed in solitary confinement following hunger strike
Thirty-two security prisoners at Ofer Prison began a hunger strike as a sign of solidarity with Islamic Jihad operative Maher al-Ahras, a hunger striker who was an administrative detainee and hospitalized at Kaplan Hospital.
"This action of the prisoners constitutes a breach of discipline and they were punished immediately. They were transferred to solitary confinement and placed in empty cells without any equipment," the Prisons Service said.
Last Briefs