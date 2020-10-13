|
08:37
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Anti-Semitism in US: Rabbi in San Diego, CA says he was attacked
A rabbi in San Diego, California claims to have been attacked by a teenager, not far from the synagogue he runs, Kan News reported.
The rabbi claims that the boy hit him in the head and shouted at him a number of racist remarks and white supremacist slogans. The rabbi noted that the police did not arrest anyone, and that this is the latest case in a series of assaults against worshipers.
Last Briefs