Kish: We won't open kindergartens if not 2,000 infections by Thursday

Yoav Kish, Deputy Minister of Health, said this morning that the easing of the closure depends solely on the number of daily infections and the coefficient of infection and will not be carried out according to pre-set dates.

"We do not set dates, we look at the morbidity," Kish explained on Channel 12's "Morning News," "If on Thursday we do not reach 2,000 infections and an infection rate of R 0.8, we will not open kindergartens for ages 0 to 6."