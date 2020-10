08:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Poriya Hospital: 14 coronavirus patients in critical condition Poriya Hospital in Tiberias reports that in the wards designated for Corona patients there are 28 patients, 14 in critical condition 6 in serious condition, 3 in moderate condition, 5 in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs