08:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Sources close to Trump: The polls are wrong, just like last time Read more Officials close to Trump not worried by polls showing Biden with a wide lead. 'Its the same as 4 years ago, we've been through this before.' ► ◄ Last Briefs