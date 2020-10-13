Senior Facebook official in Israel: Another step against anti-Semitism

Jordana Cutler, Facebook's head of Israel policy, responded to the social network's decision to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust. "It is a process of over a year, and it will take effect immediately. We have never given it a place, and we have provided protections against hate speech, but today we are taking another step in the fight against anti-Semitism."

Cutler added: "We will not only remove Holocaust denial content - we will also direct people to real and reliable content outside our platform."