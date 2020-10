07:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Corona Cabinet to discuss exit from lockdown The Corona Cabinet will convene in the afternoon for a meeting where the ministers will discuss the plan to exit the lockdown and the date of commencement of the easing in restrictions.



Blue and White ministers and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz support starting the easing of restrictions on Sunday. Ministry of Health officials believe, however, that easing the restrictions should be started only when the number of infections has dropped to 2,000 per day and the infection coefficient R is 0.8 and below.