06:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 'Even in the worst poll, the Likud is the largest party' Read more Minister Ze'ev Elkin blasts Benny Gantz. "His speech is either a spin or he has decided to go to elections." ► ◄ Last Briefs