08:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 The 'woke' world goes to war against ‘Wonder Woman’ Contrary to the nonsense we’re hearing from Gadot’s critics, the real Cleopatra was neither black nor Arab. Op-ed. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs