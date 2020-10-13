Wiesenthal Center welcomes FB decision on Holocaust denial

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) on Monday applauded Facebook's decision to update its hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial and distortion.

"This decision by Facebook to update its hate speech policy to include a ban on Holocaust denial and distortion is a major step forward in the fight against antisemitism on social media, at a time when hate targeting Jews is thriving online," said Michael Levitt, FSWC president and CEO.