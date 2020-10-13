Johnson & Johnson’s pauses study of COVID-19 vaccine

The study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, the STAT news website reported on Monday.

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial states that a “pausing rule” has been met, that the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed, and that the data and safety monitoring board — an independent committee that watches over the safety of patients in the clinical trial — would be convened. The document was obtained by STAT.