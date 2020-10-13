|
Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Trump's Indian 'worshipper' dies over his COVID-19 illness
An Indian man who worshipped US President Donald Trump and was upset by the news of the Trump contracting COVID-19 died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, an official from his village and police said, according to Reuters.
Bussa Krishna, who had said his devotion for Trump began more than four years ago when the leader appeared to him in a dream, had days ago posted a tearful video on his Facebook page wishing for Trump’s recovery from the virus.
