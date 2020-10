03:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Israel Railways to expand operations Israel Railways announced on Monday that it will expand its operations starting Sunday. Trains will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will not operate on the weekend. ► ◄ Last Briefs