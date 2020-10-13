Rabbi Rafi Peretz blasts Yamina

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Monday evening attacked the Yamina party after it voted in favor of a non-confidence motion against the government.

"This evening, [Naftali] Bennett and Matan Kahana’s Yamina voted for Yair Lapid, the leader of the left, as prime minister. They voted together with the Joint List, which just today we saw coming to support terrorists at the hospital. Yamina, you have completely lost it," Rabbi Peretz wrote on Twitter.