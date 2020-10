01:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Storm in Knesset plenum: Eichler presents pictures of children beaten in demonstrations Read more MK Yisrael Eichler accuses ministers of sending police to harm haredi children in demonstrations, waving pictures of wounded demonstrators. ► ◄ Last Briefs