News BriefsTishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20
Trump tests negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days
US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, his physician Sean Conley said on Monday.
“In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” said Conley in a memo posted to the account of White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
