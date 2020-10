00:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Watch: Nobel winner informed of win in the middle of the night Read more The Nobel Prize committee could not reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he had won, so his fellow winner told him at 2:15 a.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs