PA: 10 more coronavirus dead

The PA's "Ministry of Health" reported today (Monday, Oct 12) that 10 more individuals died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The diseased range in age from 53 to 82.

The coronavirus death toll in PA-controlled territories and Gaza now stands at 455, with the virus mortality rate at 0.8%.

395 virus infections were diagnosed today. 38 patients are currently in critical condition, and 5 are on ventilators. Infection hotzones included Gaza (118), Hebron (54) and Jenin (53).