Report: Biden fabricated claims of 'attending black church' as child

The Washington Free Beacon reported on an apparent fabrication by Democratic Party presidential candiate Joe Biden, who claimed he “got raised in the black church” during an appearance at a Rainbow PUSH coalition event last year.

“We would go sit in Rev. Herring’s church, sit there before we’d go out, and try to change things when I was a kid in college and in high school,” he was quoted as saying at the time.

According to the report, none of the individuals who attended the church during those years could recall his presence.

The report did say Biden befriended the church's late pastor in his adult years. A church member who joined in the 70s told the site the Senator came into close ties with Union Baptist's Pastor Herring after Biden's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident.

The presidential candidate has made other claims regarding civil rights activism that have failed to be confirmed by individuals who were present at the events.