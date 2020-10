21:17 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Potiphar's wife Read more Each of us is tempted every day with the very same test as Yosef when we sit down at the computer. Today, the Internet is Potiphar’s wife. ► ◄ Last Briefs