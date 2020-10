20:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 'Kindergardens to re-open next week' After stating that the nation's pre-schools and kindergartens will remain close over the coming week, Head of the Public Health Services said she hopes the move ends up going through. ► ◄ Last Briefs