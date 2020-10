20:19 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Brave Armenans teach the cowardly West a lesson in courage Read more Armenians are left alone in this war against Islamist mercenaries and regimes, by a pusillanimous Europe tied hand and foot to Turkey. Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs